Guelph overdose prevention site organizers seeking feedback in online survey

Organizers of Guelph’s overdose prevention site have launched an online survey requesting feedback that will help guide the facility under a new provincial model next year.

The clinic at the Guelph Community Health Centre’s downtown location has been open since May, providing life-saving care amid the current opioid and overdose crisis in the community.

Now, organizers are applying to continue the site’s operations permanently under Ontario’s Consumption and Treatment Services model, which was announced by Health Minister Christine Elliott in October.

The PC government plans on spending $31 million a year on the program but will only fund a maximum of 21 sites in the province.

In a news release, organizers of the Guelph facility said the results from the survey will be helpful in informing their work moving forward.

There are seven questions in the survey, and all responses are anonymous. The deadline is Dec. 5.

The survey aims to gauge how residents feel about supervised consumption and harm reduction services in Guelph and whether there is need for such services in the community.

The survey can be found here.

—With files from the Canadian Press