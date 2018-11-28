Health
November 28, 2018 12:59 pm

Guelph overdose prevention site organizers seeking feedback in online survey

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care Christine Elliot announced that the government is keeping safe injection sites under the re-branded Consumption and Treatment Services model.

A A

Organizers of Guelph’s overdose prevention site have launched an online survey requesting feedback that will help guide the facility under a new provincial model next year.

Story continues below

The clinic at the Guelph Community Health Centre’s downtown location has been open since May, providing life-saving care amid the current opioid and overdose crisis in the community.

READ MORE: Ontario government to keep funding overdose prevention sites

Now, organizers are applying to continue the site’s operations permanently under Ontario’s Consumption and Treatment Services model, which was announced by Health Minister Christine Elliott in October.

The PC government plans on spending $31 million a year on the program but will only fund a maximum of 21 sites in the province.

In a news release, organizers of the Guelph facility said the results from the survey will be helpful in informing their work moving forward.

READ MORE: ‘Death by overdose does not discriminate’: Guelph mother shares son’s story

There are seven questions in the survey, and all responses are anonymous. The deadline is Dec. 5.

The survey aims to gauge how residents feel about supervised consumption and harm reduction services in Guelph and whether there is need for such services in the community.

The survey can be found here.

—With files from the Canadian Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Christine Elliott
Consumption And Treatment Services
Consumption and Treatment Services guelph
Guelph
Guelph Community Health Centre
Guelph opioid crisis
Guelph overdose prevention site
guelph overdose prevention site survey
Guelph safe injection site
harm reduction site
Overdose Prevention Site
safe injection site

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News