Instrument lending program could be coming to Winnipeg’s Millennium Library

Musical instruments could be newest item you can borrow from the Millennium Library.

A report being presented Wednesday at the Executive Policy Committee recommends councillors approve a four-year sponsorship term to establish the “Sun Life Musical Instrument Lending Library Program.”

Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada will give the city $140,000 plus GST in a lump sum for the naming rights, the report stated.

According to the report, you will only be able to get the instruments at the Millennium Library.

Sun Life has similar programs in other cities across Canada, such as Regina, Vancouver and Ottawa.

READ MORE: Regina Public Library first library in Sask. to receive music instrument lending program

The program in other cities sees instruments such as guitars, banjos, and violins be taken out for a period of time, free of charge.

According to the report, Winnipeg’s program will receive 150 instruments, cases or gig-bags, accessories and a display case designed to promote and display sample musical instruments from the collection. Online tutorials will also be available in the official languages to show the public how to properly handle the equipment.

If councillors agree to play the tune, the sponsorship will begin in June, 2019.

WATCH: Halifax lending out musical instruments at public library