Winnipeg man’s charges upgraded to manslaughter after assault victim dies

A Winnipeg man who was charged with aggravated assault in a Nov. 21 incident on Portage Avenue has been re-arrested with charges upgraded to manslaughter after the victim died from her injuries.

Calvin Oliver Harper, 50, remains in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre and now faces manslaughter charges in the death of Annie Little.

Police said Little, 53, was taken to hospital in the early hours of Nov. 21 in critical condition, suffering from severe upper-body injuries. She died Nov. 23.

