Sexual assault case of Hedley’s Jacob Hoggard put over for 3 weeks

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – The sex-assault case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has been put over for three weeks.

Hoggard, 34, was not at a short hearing in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday where the next date in his case was set for Dec. 19.

Court heard that the prosecution has handed over more disclosure in the case and a judicial pre-trial was set for Dec. 10.

Police arrested the singer in July and charged him with one count of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

They say the charges relate to three separate incidents involving a woman and a girl under the age of 16 that allegedly occurred in the Toronto area in 2016.

Hoggard has previously denied engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but has said he acted in a way that objectifies women.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

