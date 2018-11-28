World
November 28, 2018 8:12 am
Updated: November 28, 2018 8:32 am

Saudi crown prince in Argentina for G20 summit, faces protests over Khashoggi killing

By Cassandra Garrison Reuters

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a session of the Shura Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Nov. 19, 2018.

andar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court via Reuters
A A

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman landed in Buenos Aires on Wednesday for the G20 summit, Argentine state televsion reported, a visit fraught with controversy over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Human Rights Watch asked Argentina on Monday to use a war crimes clause in its constitution to investigate any involvement by the crown prince in possible crimes against humanity in Yemen and Khashoggi’s murder.

Story continues below

READ MORE: CIA concludes Saudi crown prince ordered Jamal Khashoggi’s killing

The killing of Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and a critic of the crown prince, at Riyadh’s consulate in Istanbul six weeks ago, has strained Saudi Arabia’s ties with the West and battered Prince Mohammed’s image abroad. Saudi Arabia has said the prince, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, had no prior knowledge of the murder.

Prince Mohammed arrived in Buenos Aires from Tunisia, where he was met by protesters who denounced him as a murderer for the killing of Khashoggi.

VIDEO: Argentina considers charges against Saudi crown prince over Yemen war, Khashoggi murder

Western nations are also calling for an end to the Saudi-led military campaign in neighboring Yemen, which was launched by PrinceMohammed, as a humanitarian crisis there worsens.

The G20 leaders summit begins on Friday.

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
g20
g20 argentina
G20 buenos Aires
G20 Mohammed bin Salman
G20 Summit
Jamal Khashoggi
Mohammed bin Salman
Mohammed bin Salman G20

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News