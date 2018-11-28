Scott Thompson: Who is bigger GM or Donald Trump?

Who is bigger General Motors or Donald Trump?

We are about to find out.

This could be bigger than Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un fighting over the size of each other’s “button.”

READ MORE: Trump bashes GM for plant closures, threatens to cut all subsidies to automaker

Donald Trump promised Ohio — which has been ravaged over the years by an exodus of manufacturing jobs — that auto jobs are coming back.

However, after a new NAFTA deal that was supposed to help, GM cut 1,400 jobs there as part of a restructuring plan that will also see the closure of their Oshawa operations.

WATCH: White House on GM: They’re making a car that nobody wants to buy

Union representatives say they are not giving up without a fight and tariffs should be placed on GM products coming out of Mexico.

Some have said tariffs have already contributed to this mess and it reveals the unions’ desperation.

An odd response considering these jobs are disappearing due to lack of sales, automation and a changing world, as much as cheaper labour.

Donald Trump has now begun slagging GM on Twitter.

I get the disappointment, frustration and disgust.

But won’t Trump driving down GM share prices or slapping on tariffs only jeopardize the thousands still working for the company and the product they produce?

Shouldn’t more time be spent on the workers and the future, then what GM was?

Either way, you can be sure the American company will most likely (politically) take care of Americans first, especially in a Donald Trump America.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML​