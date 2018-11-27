Manitoba Moose make 4 roster changes prior to road trip

The Manitoba Moose made four roster moves as they embarked on a six-game road trip.

The Moose called up goalie Mikhail Berdin, defenceman Jacob Cederholm and fellow blueliner Justin Woods from their ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen. The Moose also announced goaltender Ken Appleby has been reassigned to Jacksonville.

The Moose were getting short staffed on the blueline with Tucker Poolman out with an injury. He’s not expected to play on the road trip. Sami Niku remains up with the Jets and forward Mason Appleton was recalled on Monday.

Berdin, 20, is returning to the Moose after making his AHL debut earlier this season where he posted a 3-0 record with a 1.92 goals against average. He also has a 10-2 record in 12 ECHL games. Berdin is a sixth round draft pick of the Winnipeg Jets from the 2016 NHL Draft.

Cederholm, 20, appeared in one game with the Moose last season. He had one assist and a plus-nine rating in 11 games with the Icemen this season. The Jets selected Cederholm in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Woods, 24, made his AHL debut with the Moose last April where he dressed for one game. He started the season in the ECHL where he has three goals and four assists in 19 games.

Appleby, 23, has a 0-4 record in five games with the Moose this season. He sported a 4.78 goals against average and a .873 save percentage.

The Moose kick off a six game road trip on Wednesday with the first of two games against the San Diego Gulls.