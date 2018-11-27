Over 300 firefighters pay tribute to Rosetown volunteer firefighter Darrell Morrison

An estimated 300 firefighters, including 35 from the Saskatoon Fire Department, were in Rosetown, Sask., on Tuesday to honour and remember Darrell Morrison.

Morrison, 46, was killed on Nov. 21 while at a crash between two semis on Highway 4 north of the town, 110 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

The volunteer firefighter with the Rosetown Fire Department was struck by a passing semi while at the scene.

Fellow emergency personnel attempted life-saving efforts and he was then taken to hospital in Rosetown where he died a short time later.

Morrison’s family said he will be remembered for his “contagious laugh that you could hear miles away, his kindness, selflessness and humour.”

“Darrell loved to hunt, fish, quad and spend time with family and friends.”

A celebration of Morrison’s life started at 2 p.m. CT at the Rosetown & District Civic Centre.

Morrison is survived by his daughter Cheyanne, son Tristan, his parents, two brothers, and his partner Jessica Rouse.

