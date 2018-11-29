5 science podcasts to expand your mind

Podcasting is a great medium to tell compelling stories, tackle difficult investigations, and also to teach and inform. Whether the information is light or heavy, podcasts deliver it in a way that’s easily consumable whenever (and wherever) you feel you have the time to listen.

So, are you looking to learn something new? Interested in expanding your trivia night knowledge? Or do you just want to hear something really cool? Here are five incredibly informative science podcasts that will kick your brain into overdrive.

The Reality Check is a weekly Canadian show that explores a wide range of controversies and curiosities by probing popular myths and exposing the surprising truth behind them. In a world awash with information, The Reality Check helps listeners differentiate fact from fiction, yet tries to strike a balance between providing entertainment and information. Born out of a grassroots critical thinking group who decided a podcast was the way to go – before podcasting was cool – TRC cuts through the “nonsense” using science to examine dubious claims.

Recent episode:

TRC #524: Science Behind The Perfect Roast Turkey Ft. Dr. Stuart Farrimond + Cigar-shaped ‘Oumuamuau’ An Alien Spacecraft?

Flash Forward is a podcast about the future. Each episode they take on a possible future scenario — everything from the existence of artificial wombs, to what would happen if space pirates dragged a second moon to Earth. The show has been featured by Planet Money, Popular Science, WIRED, Note to Self, Gimlet, Indiewire and more. Apple Podcasts named Flash Forward one of the Best Podcasts of 2016.

Recent episode:

The Commute From Hell

Are bugs good to eat? Should you fear a pandemic approaching? What exactly is blockchain? If you’re questioning the world around you and looking for answers, Jason Tetro, the Germ Guy, is here to help answer science questions and share super awesome discoveries with you. The show will venture into all areas. If it ends in “ology,” they’ve got it covered – chemistry and physics too.

Recent episode:

Pesty Eaters

READ MORE: Super Awesome Science Show Recap: Pesty Eaters

There are a lot of fads, blogs and strong opinions, but then there’s science. Science Vs is the show from Gimlet Media that finds out what’s fact, what’s not and what’s somewhere in between. They do the hard work of sifting through all the science so you don’t have to. This season has been tackling plastics, veganism, essential oils, gentrification and CBD cannabis.

Recent episode:

7 Minute Workout: Fit or Fad?

Take away a pocket full of science knowledge and some charming, bizarre stories about what fuels these professional ologists’ obsessions. It’s hosted by humourist and science correspondent Alie Ward.

Recent episode:

Microbiology (GUT BIOME) with Dr. Elaine Hsiao

Whatever sort of science piques your interest, podcasts have you covered!

Interested in listening to Podcasts? It’s easy and FREE to subscribe! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for any one of our shows and select it from the list of results.

Once on the show page you are looking for , click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for search for any one of our shows and select it from the list of results.

Once on the how page you are looking for, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.