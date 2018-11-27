Peterborough police, OPP launching annual Festive RIDE campaign

Peterborough police in the city and county will be kicking off the annual Festive RIDE campaign on Wednesday night.

Members of the Peterborough Police Service and Peterborough County OPP will be conducting RIDE (reduce impaired driving everywhere) campaigns on city and county roads for the campaign, which runs until early January 2019.

“This education and enforcement campaign is targeting drivers impaired by alcohol and/or drugs,” stated Peterborough Police Service traffic Sgt. Ryan Wilson.

“There is no excuse for impaired driving. Plan ahead, use a designated driver, call a cab, take public transportation or stay overnight.”

Peterborough police will also be in Cavan Monaghan Township and the village of Lakefield.

“We encourage our community to make the right choice this holiday season and not drive impaired,” said Wilson.

Drivers who consume #cannabis or alcohol and think they can avoid detection need to think again. #OPP has the tools and skills that enable us to take drug and alcohol-impaired drivers off our roads #ImpairedIsImpaired #FestiveRIDE pic.twitter.com/QQgb6pmO1g — Interim Commissioner Brad Blair (@OPPCommissioner) November 23, 2018

Peterborough County OPP are assisting in the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Red Ribbon campaign. The OPP says year-to-date, there have been 39 fatalities from alcohol or drug-related collisions.

From Jan. 1 to mid-October, OPP provincewide have laid more than 6,700 impaired-driving charges including 283 for impairment by drugs.

“The OPP will be focusing their attention on those drivers who put public safety at risk by driving a vehicle while their ability to do so is impaired by alcohol or drug,” stated Const. Joe Ayotte.