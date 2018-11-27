Cobourg launches online survey on whether to allow retail cannabis stores

The Town of Cobourg wants to hear from its residents. It has launched an online survey asking if they support retail cannabis stores setting up within town limits.

Municipalities have until Jan. 22 to decide on a one-time offer by the province to opt out of having retail cannabis stores before outlets are able to operate in April. Any municipality that chooses to opt out can opt back in at a later date.

ENGAGE COBOURG: We're seeking resident input ahead of the upcoming decision to opt-out of allowing recreational #cannabis stores to operate within municipal limits. SURVEY QUESTION: Should we opt-out of having retail cannabis stores operating in Cobourg? https://t.co/IWD9IS4uDv pic.twitter.com/E2hDoLgbU8 — Town of Cobourg (@TownofCobourg) November 26, 2018

The Engage Cobourg schedule is as follows:

Public information session at Victoria Hall: Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.

Survey deadline: Jan. 2

Email feedback at communications@cobourg.ca deadline: Jan. 2

Committee of the whole: Jan. 7 at 4 p.m.

Council: Jan. 14 at 4 p.m.

The online survey asks “Should the Town of Cobourg opt out of having retail cannabis stores operating in Cobourg?”

It has two options to choose from:

“Opt Out” and not allow cannabis retailers to operate in the Town of Cobourg.

Allow cannabis retailers to operate only in commercial/retail zoned areas in the Town of

Cobourg.

The survey is open only to residents and businesses in Cobourg.