Police seeking mother, baby after evidence of childbirth found in Mississauga park

Peel Regional Police are looking for a mother and her baby after evidence of childbirth was found in a park in Mississauga.

Police said they were contacted on Monday around 3:50 p.m. regarding a suspicious incident at Sugar Maple Woods Park near Glen Erin Drive just south of Thomas Street.

Authorities said officers arrived on scene and located blood, forceps and other evidence consistent with childbirth.

READ MORE: Mother gives birth in front seat of car on major Ontario highway

Police said they are concerned about the well-being of the mother and baby.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Peel Regional Police 11 Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 Ext. 1133 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.