Kingston committee holds public meeting to discuss how to use solar energy community fund

Kingston’s rural advisory committee held a public meeting at the Glenburnie Fire Hall, where very few members of the Kingston community attended on Monday night.

City staff discussed a few ways that they can use the solar renewal energy community benefit fund based on some of the input that they’ve received from community members.

“We have heard from our ‘get involved’ page, we’ve heard that you know exercise equipment on the K&P trail, we heard from some councillors again in respect to the tree-planting properties,” said the community projects manager for the city, Julie Salter-Keane.

The city receives $92,000 from Samsung each year in exchange for providing rural space to the tech company for their solar projects.

City staff had launched a “get involved” public input page about a month ago, where the public can give their opinions on how the community benefit fund should be used.

The page will be open to the public until Tuesday at 4:30 pm. If anyone from the community still wants to provide their input, they can reach out to their local councillors and they will pass their ideas forward.

There are three requirements that the city has laid out for the allocation of the funds. The money can either go towards tree planting, towards updating parks, or for acquiring parklands in rural areas of Kingston.

City staff will continue gathering input from the public and they will present a formal report to council early next year with a recommendation.