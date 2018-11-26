Western University faculty association ratifies tentative agreement

Members of the University of Western Ontario Faculty Association have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a tentative agreement reached earlier this month with Western University administration.

Officials with UWOFA announced Monday that members voted 90 per cent in favour of the deal in a vote that closed on Friday.

The tentatitve deal was reached in the early morning hours of Nov. 9 following a marathon bargaining session. In all, UWOFA says, 25 bargaining sessions were held.

Details of the deal have not been made public. Western’s board of governors has not yet ratified the deal.

Some 1,600 unionized full- and part-time faculty members have been without a contract since June 30. Major issues in the dispute were pay, as well as job security for contract and part-time faculty.

