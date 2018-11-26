Jonathan Bergen named new Prince Albert police chief

Jonathan Bergen, a 20-year member of the Prince Albert Police Service, is the force’s new chief.

Mayor Greg Dionne as well as members of the Prince Albert board of police commissioners made the unanimous decision on Monday.

“We are very pleased with the appointment of Bergen as he has demonstrated exceptional leadership ability, dedication, and superior job performance needed for the position,” Dionne said in a statement.

“He brings to the position a strong leadership style that emphasizes open communication and a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge of policing.”

Bergen led the charge in the professionalization of the use of force structure focusing on training and oversight for nearly a decade.

His fondness and knowledge for the K-9 services division eventually led to expert status with police dogs as appointed by the Queen’s Bench and Saskatchewan provincial courts. He also established himself as a trainer before joining the FBI to instruct a seminar to special agents of the Hostage Rescue Team in 2012.

He was recently in charge of overseeing the criminal investigation division and integrated policing units and major crime investigations.

“We are fortunate to police in a community that is rich in history and culture. Our workforce is reflective of our community and we value the strength that diversity offers,” Bergen said in a media release.

“Cultural programs and strong community connections are an integral part of our organization. We are a busy and exciting police service that values personal growth and provides opportunities to explore different sections and assignments.”

Bergen has been acting chief since July 2018.

He replaces Troy Cooper who stepped down in January 2018 to become Saskatoon’s police chief.

Bergen will be sworn in at a ceremony in December.