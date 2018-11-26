Spreading kindness one compliment at a time

Chloe Boisvert has launched a unique social media campaign aimed at spreading kindness — and it’s begun to catch on.

The 14-year-old said it all started with a post she wrote following a bullying incident at school.

“I got picked on by a few people about body image, about personality and I really just didn’t think it was cool,” she said.

“Words hurt so much and people don’t realize how bad the impact really can be.”

Boisvert said it wasn’t the first time either, explaining she was bullied extensively in the last school year.

“I wasn’t just going to sit there and let it happen to me again,” she said. “I wanted to get my school grades up, I wanted to focus more. I didn’t want this to be part of my daily thing.”

That’s when she decided to turn a negative into a positive, sharing her story and challenging her followers on Snapchat.

Boisvert challenged her friends to be kind to others by giving them a compliment. Before she knew it, the message began to spread.

“Basically the next day, I walked into school and everyone was like ‘good for you Chloe, we’re so proud of you, congrats’ and everyone was super positive about it.”

Boisvert went on to challenge her classmates and started a hashtag for her campaign, #KindnessCatchesOn.

The West Island teen says she’s been touched by the response she has received about her post.

“I was moved that people actually reposted it and they were focused on challenging other people to do it,” she said. “It just made me realize that people do care about other people.”