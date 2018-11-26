Grondin notches hat trick, Austin earns first win as Petes double Bulldogs 6-3

Max Grondin scored his first OHL hat trick and goalie Tye Austin made 29 saves for his first OHL victory as the Peterborough Petes rallied to beat the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 on Sunday.

Austin stopped 29 of 32 shots for the road victory in Hamilton.

Grondin, who was recently acquired from the Saginaw Spirit, had his first multi-goal game in his young OHL career.

Arizona Coyotes’ prospect Liam Kirk scored a goal along with singles from Austin Osmanski and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev as the Petes earned their third-straight win. Erik Čermák collected three assists while Brady Hinz added two helpers.

The Petes return home to clash with the North Bay Battalion at the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.