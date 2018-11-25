Helicopter called in to help injured ATV rider in Myra Canyon

A helicopter winch team was used to help an injured ATV rider get to medical help on Sunday.

The ATV user was hunting in the Myra Canyon area, southeast of Kelowna, when he flipped the ATV he was riding and suffered serious lower body injuries.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) said it was able to reach the injured ATV rider, but a decision was made to call in a helicopter due to the extent of his injuries.

COSAR was called in to help with the rescue just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

It is expected that the quad rider with need hospital care.

The rescue comes on the heels of a separate incident Saturday night.

On that call, COSAR said it completed a high-angle rope rescue to help a young man who got stuck on a Cliff in Rose Valley Regional Park near West Kelowna.

The man was stuck for around seven hours, and while he was cold and tired after his ordeal he was uninjured.

