West Kelowna
November 25, 2018 5:14 pm
Updated: November 25, 2018 5:15 pm

Helicopter called in to help injured ATV rider in Myra Canyon

By North Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called in to help a injured ATV rider on Sunday.

COSAR / Twitter
A A

A helicopter winch team was used to help an injured ATV rider get to medical help on Sunday.

The ATV user was hunting in the Myra Canyon area, southeast of Kelowna, when he flipped the ATV he was riding and suffered serious lower body injuries.

READ MORE: Injured dirt biker rescued near Kelowna

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) said it was able to reach the injured ATV rider, but a decision was made to call in a helicopter due to the extent of his injuries.

COSAR was called in to help with the rescue just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

It is expected that the quad rider with need hospital care.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The rescue comes on the heels of a separate incident Saturday night.

On that call, COSAR said it completed a high-angle rope rescue to help a young man who got stuck on a Cliff in Rose Valley Regional Park near West Kelowna.

READ MORE: Perfect photo not worth the risk after north Okanagan tourist tumbles over waterfall: Vernon Search and Rescue

The man was stuck for around seven hours, and while he was cold and tired after his ordeal he was uninjured.

– this developing story will be updated as more information becomes available

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ATV injury
central okanagan search and rescue
COSAR
Helicopter
Kelowna
Myra canyon
rope rescue
Rose Valley Regional Park
Search and Rescue
West Kelowna

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News