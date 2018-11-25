Ukrainian navy accuses Russia of seizing three ships after allegedly firing on them near Crimea

A standoff unfolded between Russia and Ukraine as the former was accused of firing at the latter’s navy ships and ramming a tugboat as it blocked access to the Sea of Azov, reports said Sunday.

Russia has yet to comment on an allegation that the Ukrainian navy levelled on Facebook, claiming that its vessels had been fired upon with one taking a hit.

The ships were all captured by the Russians, reported al-Jazeera.

Meanwhile, BBC News reported a separate allegation that Russia rammed a Ukrainian tugboat.

All of this unfolded after three Ukrainian ships set sail from Odessa on their way to Mariupol, renewing tensions near Crimea, a region that Russia annexed in 2014.

The ships — a tugboat and two gunboats — were blocked from entering the Sea of Azov after a tanker was positioned beneath the Crimean Bridge, which marks a point between the sea and the Kerch Strait.

Ukraine and Russia can both access the Sea of Azov. But as Russia has annexed Crimea, it has authority over both sides of the Kerch Strait.

To the west of that strait is Crimea; to the east, Russia’s region that borders the Black Sea.

Russia has accused Ukraine of entering Russian waters illegally and ramming the navy’s tugboat as it tried to stop them, according to al-Jazeera.

Russia claimed that Ukraine didn’t inform them that the ships would enter the area, and that they were trying to ratchet up trouble.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry denied this, however, saying in a statement: “Russia’s provocative actions in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov have crossed the line and become aggressive… Russian ships have violated our freedom of maritime navigation and unlawfully used force against Ukrainian naval ships.”

Ukraine president Petro Poroshenko called a cabinet meeting and is communicating with NATO and the European Union (EU) regarding the tensions, according to Bloomberg.

