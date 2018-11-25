Politics
November 25, 2018 12:01 pm

Trump adviser George Papadopoulos ordered to start 2-week jail sentence for lying to FBI

An adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump‘s election campaign has been ordered to jail following an effort to delay his two-week sentence.

George Papadopoulos must report to jail Monday after he pleaded guilty to making false statements to FBI investigators about his links to Russians during Trump’s campaign for the presidency, the Washington Post reported.

Papadopoulos tried to delay his sentence by capitalizing on a constitutional challenge to Robert Mueller’s authority as special counsel.

That case has seen a grand jury witness challenge the legality of Mueller’s appointment, Politico reported.

He argued that, should the challenge succeed, there was potential for his conviction to be thrown out.

U.S. District Court Judge Randy Moss, however, didn’t feel that Papadopoulos’ arguments justified delaying his sentence.

He noted that the Trump advisor didn’t appeal his sentence and that he felt the constitutional challenge to Mueller’s authority was unlikely to succeed.

