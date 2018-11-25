Canada
Mississauga man dies after single-vehicle crash in Halton Hills

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML

Halton police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision resulted in the death of a Mississauga man on Saturday.

Halton Regional Police Service
Halton regional police say the man was driving northbound on Regional Road 25 just before 7 p.m. Saturday when his car veered off the road and into a field.

Witnesses stopped to help the driver and call 911, according to police.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and transported the man to Milton District Hospital, where he later died.

Police were on the scene investigating the incident for about two and a half hours. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065 or reach out anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

