Mississauga man dies after single-vehicle crash in Halton Hills

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Halton Hills, Ont., that claimed the life of a 46-year-old Mississauga man.

Halton regional police say the man was driving northbound on Regional Road 25 just before 7 p.m. Saturday when his car veered off the road and into a field.

Witnesses stopped to help the driver and call 911, according to police.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and transported the man to Milton District Hospital, where he later died.

Police were on the scene investigating the incident for about two and a half hours. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065 or reach out anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).