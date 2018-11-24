Grand Bend senior identified as victim in Lucan Biddulph crash: OPP

Middlesex County OPP say a 75-year-old woman from Grand Bend died following a two-vehicle collision in Lucan Biddulph on Friday.

Officers responded to the fatal crash on Denfield Road at around 1:05 p.m.

Police say a sedan travelling north on Denfield braked at a stop sign at Richmond Street (Highway 4). The sedan entered the intersection to turn onto Highway 4 when it was struck by southbound tractor trailer.

Police say the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene. She has since been identified as Sandra Green, 75, of Grand Bend.

The driver of the transport was not injured during the crash.

An investigation to the collision is ongoing and anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

