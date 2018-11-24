Junior Hockey: Rockets outlast Royals, Chiefs edge Grizzlies

A round-up of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 3, Victoria 1

Liam Kindree had a goal and an assist for Kelowna as the Rockets topped the visiting Victoria Royals by two goals on Friday night.

At Prospera Place, Kindree scored what stood up as the game-winning goal early in the third period as the Rockets won their third consecutive game. Kyle Topping, who scored midway through the second to open the scoring, and Leif Mattson, at 19:53 with an empty-net goal to round out the scoring, also hit the scoresheet for Kelowna (11-13-1-0).

Guess who scored their 100th @TheWHL career point tonight?! Congrats, @Mattson_19! 🙊

📸 Marissa Baecker pic.twitter.com/YQIzmSH6tw — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) November 24, 2018

Replying for Victoria (12-7-0-0) was Kaid Oliver, at 18:18 of the third to make it 2-1. Griffen Outhouse stopped 26 of 28 shots for the Royals while Roman Basram stopped 23 of 24 shots for the Rockets. Kelowna was 1-for-4 on the power play while Victoria was 0-for-3. The attendance was 5,033.

Tonight, the Rockets will visit the Everett Silvertips (17-7-1-0), who have the best record in the Western Conference with 35 points and the second-best record overall in the league. The Prince Albert Raiders (21-1-0-0), who are led by former Rockets head coach Marc Habscheid, are leading the league, having amassed 42 points so far out of a possible 44. The Raiders have also won an impressive 15 games in a row.

This will be the first meeting of the season between Everett and Kelowna. Last season, the Silvertips won the four-game season series at 3-0-0-1. The next time they’ll clash will be in Kelowna on January 9th.

The Silvertips, who were idle on Friday night, are 7-3-1-0 at home this season while the Rockets are 6-7-1-0 on the road.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Penticton 4, Coquitlam 3

At Coquitlam, James Miller scored twice for Penticton as the Vees held off the Express on Friday night.

Drew Elser and Cole Shepard also scored for Penticton (17-7-1-2), which held leads of 1-0, 2-0, 2-1, 3-2 and 4-2. Connor Gregga, Hunter Alden and Pito Walton replied for Coquitlam (15-11-1-0), which outshot Penticton 30-24.

Here are the highlights from last nights win against Coquitlam. pic.twitter.com/I4RKnzeFFw — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) November 24, 2018

Miller opened the scoring at 2:50 of the first, with Elser making it 2-0 three minutes later at 5:12. Gregga replied for Coquitlam at 6:14 to make it 2-1. In the second, Alden levelled the score at 3:26, with Shepard restoring Penticton’s lead at 12:53. In the third, Miller made it 4-2 at 7:18, with Walton closing out the scoring at 15:17 for the 4-3 final.

Jack LaFontaine stopped 27 shots for the Vees while Clay Stevenson and Kolby Matthews split net duties for the Express. Stevenson took the loss in stopping 18 of 20 shots while Matthews was 2-for-4 in relief. Both teams were 1-for-3 on the power play. The attendance was 487.

Salmon Arm 2, Vernon 0

At Vernon, Matthew Armitage posted the shutout, stopping all 31 shots fired his way, as the Silverbacks blanked the host Vipers.

Nick Unruh and Tyson Gayfer, with back-to-back goals midway through the second period, scored for Salmon Arm (14-10-1-0). After a scoreless first, Unruh made it 1-0 at 9:35, with Gayfer making it 2-0 at 12:57. Aidan Porter stopped 24 of 26 shots for Vernon (9-9-6-3).

Silverbacks now 4-0 against Vernon this season! Recap: https://t.co/qzYk6mZsgW pic.twitter.com/3jlDAhHXuk — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) November 24, 2018

Both teams were 0-for-5 on the power play. The attendance at Kal Tire Place was 2,637.

Wenatchee 6, West Kelowna 3

At Wenatchee, the host Wild ran wild on Friday night, scoring six times on the visiting Warriors, including the game’s last five goals.

Matt Dorsey, with two goals, A.J. Hodges, P.J. Fletcher, Matt Gosiewski and Blake Bargar scored for Wenatchee (15-10-2-0), which trailed 3-1 after the first period but was on level terms at 3-3 after 40 minutes. Chase Dubois, with two goals, and Willie Reim replied for West Kelowna (15-11-0-1).

WILD SKATE AHEAD OF WARRIORS INTO THIRD PLACE RECAP –> https://t.co/NaHDLirhTj pic.twitter.com/ChVPq7cXiB — Wenatchee Wild (@WenatcheeWild1) November 24, 2018

Connor Hopkins stopped 24 of 28 shots for West Kelowna. For Wenatchee, Austin Park started but lasted just 20 minutes, facing nine shots and stopping six. Cal Sandquist played the final 40 minutes and stoned West Kelowna, going 15-for-15 in relief.

The Warriors were 0-for-4 on the power play while the Wild were 0-for-2. The attendance at Town Toyota Center was 2,054. Friday’s game was the first of back-to-back games in Wenatchee between the Wild and Warriors.

IT'S WARRIORS GAME DAY! Tonight we look to split the two game set vs @WenatcheeWild1 . Puck drop at 7:05pm from @TownToyotaCntr Watch Live : @MyHockeyTV

Listen Live: https://t.co/Aq4P3FlDp6#BCHL pic.twitter.com/HJkSOl21WD — West-K Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) November 24, 2018

In other BCHL action tonight, Vernon hosts Trail (11-12-4-2), Penticton visits Surrey (7-22-0-1) and Salmon Arm is in Merritt (17-9-1-1).

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 5, Revelstoke 4

At Rutland Arena, Kelowna won for the 21st time in 24 games this season as the Chiefs edged the visiting Grizzlies.

Ryan Stack, with two goals, Kaden Stewart, Devin Sutton and Juanre Naude scored for Kelowna (21-0-1-0-2), which led 2-0 and 4-1 at the period breaks. Raymond Speerbrecker, with two goals, Dylan Devers and Nathan Bailer replied for Revelstoke (19-2-0-0-0), which trailed 5-2 early in the third, but scored the game’s last three goals to make it interesting.

Wrap it up. Chiefs win!

Another great game vs @RevelstokeGriz1 but your Chiefs take this one by a 5-4 score!

Next game is Tuesday. Ight bs @KIJHLCoyotes — KelownaChiefs (@KelownaChiefs) November 24, 2018

Braden Mitchell earned the win in net for Kelowna, stopping 31 of 35 shots, while Noah Desouza stopped 33 of 38 shots for Revelstoke. The Grizzlies were 2-for-6 on the power play while the Chiefs were 1-for-7. The attendance was 546.

Kamloops 2, Princeton 1 (OT)

At Princeton, Carter Adams scored two minutes into overtime to lift the visiting Storm over the host Posse.

Tyler Maser also scored for Kamloops (9-12-0-1-0), while Terrance Josephson replied for Princeton (8-11-1-0-2). Both regulation-time goals came in the first period, with Josephson opening the scoring at 2:15 to make it 1-0 for Princeton and Maser tying the game at 18:42.

Ethan Paulin-Hatch faced 29 shots for Kamloops, stopping 28, while Jaysen MacLean faced 30 shots for Princeton, also stopping 28. The Storm were 0-for-5 on the power play while the Posse were 0-for-1. The attendance was 150.

Summerland 4, 100 Mile House 3 (OT)

At Summerland, Everett Scherger scored at 3:14 of overtime as the Steam won their 14th game of the season.

Linden Gove, with two goals, and Cairo Rogers also scored for Summerland (14-9-1-0-2), which scored late in the third period to force overtime. Benjamin Keon, Kolby Page and Nico Hemming replied for 100 Mile House (8-10-1-0-2).

Steam capt. Everett Scherger on the 🔥 fighters lid a player can earn. @KIJHL @Everetts17 pic.twitter.com/ZeY73bpTE1 — Summerland Steam (@SteamKIJHL) November 24, 2018

Miles Minor stopped 35 of 39 shots for 100 Mile House, with Jared Breitkreuz turning aside 24 of 27 shots for Summerland. The Wranglers were 0-for-7 on the power play while the Steam were 1-for-11. The attendance was 222.

North Okanagan 6, Chase 2

At Armstrong, Austin Madge had a stellar outing for host North Okanagan, stopping 45 of 47 shots in leading the Knights to victory.

Jett Saharchuk, with a hat trick, Alec McLeod, Kevin-Thomas Walters and Cameron McKenzie scored for North Okanagan (7-16-0-1-0), which, after a scoreless first period, led 3-0 after 40 minutes. Breckin Erichuk, who opened the scoring in the third period to make it 3-1, and Cam Watson, who closed it to make it 6-2, replied for Chase (4-17-2-0-0).

Knights take the first game of the doubleheader 6-2 over @ChaseHeat Part two goes Saturday night in Chase! @KIJHL — North Okanagan Knights (@NOKnights) November 24, 2018

Geoff Drought faced 31 shots for Chase, stopping 25. The Heat were 1-for-9 on the power play while the Knights were 2-for-5. The attendance was 125.

In KIJHL action tonight, Sicamous (7-12-2-0-2) visits Kamloops, North Okanagan is in Chase, Princeton hosts 100 Mile House and Revelstoke treks to Summerland.