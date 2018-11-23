Snowfall warning issued for Calgary and surrounding areas

Calgarians and people living to the north and east of the city were advised to brace for 10 to 15 centimetres of snow on Friday evening as Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for areas in and around Alberta’s largest city.

“A nearly stationary band of snow has formed from Mossleigh to Calgary to Airdrie,” the weather agency said on its website late Friday afternoon. “This band of snow will move slowly northeast for the next few hours.

“The hardest-hit regions will likely be northeast Calgary to Airdrie to Beiseker to Strathmore.”

The snow was expected to stop falling later Friday night.

People planning to drive in the area on Friday evening should prepare for poor conditions like reduced visibility and “rapidly accumulating snow [that] could make travel difficult over some locations,” according to Environment Canada.

