November 23, 2018 1:15 pm

Ottawa Coun. Tim Tierney charged with corrupt practices under municipal elections law

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Mayor Jim Watson along with city councillors George Darouze, Tim Tierney and Stephen Blais officially kick off the construction of the new Amazon fulfillment facility in the east end on Monday.

Christopher Whan / Global News
Recently re-elected Ottawa Coun. Tim Tierney has been charged with corrupt practices under the Municipal Elections Act, the OPP said on Friday.

This comes after Michael Schurter, who ran against Tierney in the 2018 municipal election, filed a complaint with authorities based on Tierney’s alleged conduct during a phone call on July 27, the deadline to sign up or drop out of the municipal election race.

Tierney will appear at the provincial offences court office in Ottawa on Dec. 13, said the OPP’s anti-rackets branch, who investigated the complaint, in a news release.

Tierney was re-elected as councillor for Beacon Hill-Cyrville on Oct. 22. He won more than 80 per cent of the vote.

