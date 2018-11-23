5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, November 22, 2018
A A
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018.
1 – Christmas Glow Gardens
November 22 – January 19
Milner Village Garden Centre, Langley
Glowgardens.com
2 – Winter Light Festival: Sasquatch-Themed!
November 24 – January 28
Harrison Lakefront
Tourismharrison.com
3 –Cookie Decorating with Santa & Mrs.Claus
November 24 11AM-3PM
Glenda’s Christmas Cottage, Abbotsford
Glendaschristmas.com
4 – A Charlie Brown Holiday Double Bill
November 24 – December 30
Carousel Theatre, Vancouver
Carouseltheatre.ca
5 – Vancouver Christmas Market
November 21 – December 24
Jack Poole Plaza
Vancouverchristmasmarket.com
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.