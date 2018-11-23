5 Things To Do

More
5 Things
November 23, 2018 12:29 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, November 22, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the return of the Vancouver Christmas Market and A Charlie Brown Holiday playing at the Carousel Theatre.

A A

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018.

1 – Christmas Glow Gardens
November 22 – January 19
Milner Village Garden Centre, Langley
Glowgardens.com

2 – Winter Light Festival: Sasquatch-Themed!
November 24 – January 28
Harrison Lakefront
Tourismharrison.com

Story continues below

3 –Cookie Decorating with Santa & Mrs.Claus
November 24 11AM-3PM
Glenda’s Christmas Cottage, Abbotsford
Glendaschristmas.com

4 – A Charlie Brown Holiday Double Bill
November 24 – December 30
Carousel Theatre, Vancouver
Carouseltheatre.ca

5 – Vancouver Christmas Market
November 21 – December 24
Jack Poole Plaza
Vancouverchristmasmarket.com

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 Things
5 Things To Do

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News