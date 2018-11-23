Voting deadline extended: completed ballots on electoral reform accepted until Dec. 7

The voting deadline for the 2018 referendum on electoral reform in B.C. has been extended.

Elections BC said it will now accept completed voting packages until 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The previous deadline was 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Elections BC says the rotating Canada Post strikes have impacted British Columbians returning the ballots.

“We have worked closely with Canada Post to understand the full impact of rotating strikes on the referendum process,” chief electoral officer Anton Boegman said. “Rotating strikes have impacted accessibility. As a result we have extended the deadline to ensure that voters are not prevented from participating through no fault of their own.”

The deadline to request a voting package remains midnight Friday. Eligible voters can request a package:

By visiting elections.bc.ca/ovr until midnight Friday

By calling 1-800-661-8683 until midnight Friday

By visiting a Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office during office hours today (find locations and hours at elections.bc.ca/rso )

As of Thursday, Elections BC said they have received 27 per cent of ballots returned.

The rotating strikes have continued to impact several B.C. cities, with workers walking off the job Friday morning in Surrey, Langley, Nanaimo, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge and other municipalities.