More than $360K pilfered from Norwich Township business, Woodstock woman charged: OPP

Oxford County OPP have charged a Woodstock woman with fraud-related counts after more than $360,000 was allegedly skimmed from a business account over the course of nearly four years.
Officers say they were contacted on Thursday, Sept. 6 of this year by a business in Norwich Township reporting an alleged fraud.
The OPP says through its investigation it found between January 2015 and this September, several cheques were cashed resulting in more than $360,000 being removed from an account.
More than two months after their investigation began, Oxford OPP say arrested and charged 48-year-old Christine Georgina Smith of Woodstock with one count each of fraud over $5,000, making a forged document, use, deal, acts on a forged document and laundering proceeds of crime.
It’s not known what role Smith may have had within the business in question.
She’s scheduled to appear in court in Woodstock at a later date.
