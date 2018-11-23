Transit police investigate after woman kicked off bus for allegedly touching driver

Transit police are investigating after a video was posted to social media that showed a TransLink bus driver angrily kick a passenger off the bus after she allegedly made contact with him.

The happened around 4:30 p.m. on the No. 100 bus, which was travelling eastbound on Marine Drive at Knight Street, according to the passenger who shot the video.

The video begins after the alleged contact happened, and started with the bus driver pointing at a female passenger and yelling.

READ MORE: Fight between driver, passenger caused bus to fall in China river, killing 15 people

“Get the hell off my bus! Get off my bus right now or I’m calling the cops. You don’t make contact with someone when they’re driving a bus full of people,” he said.

The woman could be heard yelling something back, but it wasn’t clear what she was saying.

It’s not clear what kind of contact was made between the passenger and the driver.

WATCH: (Aired Oct. 7) Frighting altercation on TransLink bus caught on camera

The passenger who shot the video, who asked not to be named, said the incident appeared to have cropped up over a missed stop.

“The woman wanted to get off the bus and apparently either the signal to the driver to stop didn’t go off or she didn’t press the button,” he said.

READ MORE: Woman in racially-charged argument on Vancouver bus says video doesn’t tell whole story

“Either way, after the bus passed she started to yell. I went up to the bus driver and as he was approaching the next bus stop the apparent assault occurred.

“I didn’t see her hit him because she was standing between me and the driver but as soon as she apparently assaulted him he stopped the bus suddenly and that is when I started recording.”

Metro Vancouver Transit Police Sgt. Clint Hampton said investigators have seen the video, but that they haven’t been able to speak with the driver yet.

“It appears we don’t have a file on it at this point in time,” he said.

“I spoke to our watch commander, he’s aware of it, he’s speaking to the sergeant that covers the Vancouver area and creating a file.”

Global News has requested comment from TransLink.