B.C. mother stuck in Africa with newly adopted son because of Canadian red tape is hospitalized

A B.C. mother who is stuck in Ghana, Africa as she awaits Canada to approve her newly adopted son’s immigration papers has been hospitalized.

Kim Moran, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, is being kept overnight for assessment after her husband, Clark Moran, told Global News she has been struggling to walk.

Kim and her husband travelled to Nigeria on Aug. 1 where they met their two-year-old son Ayo for the first time.

“Ayo fit in right away … He is so sweet and has the biggest smile,” Clark said.

Kim has been stuck in Africa for the past four months waiting for Ottawa to process documents.

She said the adoption is complete, but that the government is failing in its responsibility to bring them home.

“Everything they have asked for we have given them. We’ve had all the forms authenticated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all the forms are in order … This is a process that in most places would have only taken a week,” she told Global News through Skype in early November.

“We had been told it was basically a stamp and we would be on our way,” Clark added.

After thinking the adoption was ready to proceed, he flew back to Abbotsford for work.

“I thought they were just a few days behind … maybe that was foolishness,” he said.

“But it was kind of what we were led to believe.”

Almost four months later and the family is still separated and the situation is now dire, Kim’s family said.

“[Her multiple sclerosis] needs to be monitored every month,” Cindy Jeans told Global News from her home in Port Hope, Ont.

“She needs to get home to see her specialist to get the proper care that she needs.”

Clark said Kim called Global Affairs emergency hotline to see if they could get a temporary visa for Ayo, but was told there is nothing that could be done.

He said he is extremely worried about his wife’s health, adding it has been a “tearful” day.