November 22, 2018 5:00 pm

Winnipeg Jets assign 1st round pick Vesalainen to KHL

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg Jets' Kristian Vesalainen (42) carries the puck in front of Minnesota Wild's Justin Kloos (82) behind the Minnesota goal during second period preseason NHL hockey in Winnipeg, Monday, September 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan
The Winnipeg Jets announced Thursday that they have reassigned forward Kristian Vesalainen from the AHL’S Manitoba Moose to Jokerit of the KHL.

Vesalainen was drafted by the Jets in the first round (24th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The 19-year-old winger played five games with the Jets to start the season, putting up an assist in his NHL debut.

He was then sent down to the Jets farm team, the Manitoba Moose, where he posted eight points (3G, 5A) in eight games.

The Jets can’t recall Vesalainen back until Jokerit’s season is over. Jokerit acquired Vesalainen’s rights in a trade on Nov. 15.

Global News