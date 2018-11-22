Mystery solved: Explosions at Boundary Creek gravel pit were from target shooting

Police have determined what caused a series of explosions to occur in the community of Boundary Creek, N.B., over the weekend.

New Brunswick RCMP say they received a number of calls at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday about several loud explosions.

Nearby residents say the explosions shook their homes and caused concern throughout the community. Officers initially determined that an explosive substance was set off in a gravel pit off Highway 106.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, police said a number of shell casings were found in the vicinity, leading police to believe that the substance was shot at to trigger an explosive noise.

Police say a man came forward to them on Wednesday and explained that he had been shooting tannerite, a substance used for firearms practice, which caused the noise.

Police say no laws were broken.

— With files from Callum Smith and Alexander Quon.