Okanagan weather: Valley snow possible Friday, sunshine returns Saturday

Snow levels sat just out of the valley bottom Thursday morning as temperatures slipped back to the freezing mark to start the day with some light rain.

Precipitation fell as light snow during the day at higher elevation areas, including Big White, which opened for the season on Thursday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for hazardous road conditions, with a frontal system bringing 20 to 30 centimetres of snow to the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

Five degrees was where the mercury made it up to in the Central Okanagan before noon as showers started to ease.

Mostly cloudy skies linger through Thursday afternoon before another wave of rain rolls in during the evening, which may transition to wet snow overnight as conditions cool toward the freezing mark.

Some wet snow with rain mixed in may start the day on Friday before precipitation changes over to pockets of rain during the morning, as we warm up to an afternoon high around 5 degrees.

Late in the day, the risk of snow returns as another burst of energy pushes through before easing overnight.

A short-lived, upper ridge pushing through this weekend will bring in a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday before another wave of clouds rolls in on Sunday.

Temperatures will start a few degrees below freezing before hopping up into the 4 to 5 degrees range for daytime highs both days this weekend.

A surge of moisture sweeps onto the Coast for the final week of November, with a good chance of rain right into the middle of the week as daytime highs continue to sit in mid-single digits.

