Florida police officer shoots through windshield to take down attempted murder suspect

An attempted murder suspect was left in critical condition on Monday after a Florida police officer shot through his windshield to end a dramatic, highspeed pursuit.

Dillon Parker, 33, has been wanted on attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and felony battery charges after Daniel Dekmar was left in critical condition on Nov. 10.

Parker also had an active warrant for bond revocation on a previous charge of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

VCSO says the suspect, Dillon Parker, has a lengthy violent criminal history. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/Xyd8Hp0GV9 — Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) November 19, 2018

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) was alerted to Parker’s presence on Monday by the neighbouring Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Parker was driving a gold sedan and soon forced a deputy from the VCSO to swerve off U.S. Highway 17 while the suspect continued to drive south.

Multiple officers joined in the pursuit. Parker’s vehicle was slowed by a stop-stick technique and rolled into a ditch. That’s when Parker opened fire, police said.

Dashcam video released by police shows a deputy drive towards Parker, pull his sidearm out and fire multiple shots through his windshield at the suspect. A DeLand police officer, on his way to work, also stopped to fire multiple shots at Parker with a rifle.

Parker suffered wounds to his chest and leg, according to police, and dropped his firearm as police closed in.

“Deputies and police immediately rendered first aid to Parker at the scene,” police stated. “He was later airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where he was listed in critical condition but expected to survive.”

The officers involved are being lauded for their cool under pressure.

“Every day, we have law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to take into custody dangerous felons like this,” DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger said. “And you can see today how violent he was. He was not going to surrender. He was going to try to take out police and kill police officers. So thank God their training kicked in and they were able to take him into custody.”