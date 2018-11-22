Weather
November 22, 2018 1:29 pm
Updated: November 22, 2018 2:12 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: temperatures cool down for the weekend

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Above seasonal temperatures will round off the work week in Saskatoon, before cooling off for the weekend.

A A

Above seasonal temperatures will round off the work week, before cooling off for the weekend.

Saskatoon forecast

Thursday

Saskatoon is in for a beautiful November day, with an expected high of +3.

Sunny skies to start the day on Thursday.

SkyTracker Weather

There will be increasing cloudiness this evening with a low of -5, and will feel more like -9 with wind chill.

Friday

Temperatures will start to begin cooling off as we move into the weekend.

It will be mainly cloudy on Friday with a daytime high of -3, and with wind chill will feel more like -7 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon.

The Saskatoon area can expect mainly cloudy skies on Friday.

SkyTracker Weather

Weekend

Cloudy skies will continue on Saturday with a daytime high of -9.

Sunday will see overcast skies, with a high of -8.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

The November 22 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Brenda Gawluk near Fosston.

Thursday’s Your SK was taken by Brenda Gawluk near Fosston.

Brenda Gawluk / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cold
Sask Weather
Saskatchewan Weather
Saskatoon Weather
SkyTracker Weather
Snow
Warm Weather
Winter

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News