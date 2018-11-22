Saskatoon weather outlook: temperatures cool down for the weekend

Above seasonal temperatures will round off the work week, before cooling off for the weekend.

Saskatoon forecast

Thursday

Saskatoon is in for a beautiful November day, with an expected high of +3.

There will be increasing cloudiness this evening with a low of -5, and will feel more like -9 with wind chill.

Friday

Temperatures will start to begin cooling off as we move into the weekend.

It will be mainly cloudy on Friday with a daytime high of -3, and with wind chill will feel more like -7 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon.

Weekend

Cloudy skies will continue on Saturday with a daytime high of -9.

Sunday will see overcast skies, with a high of -8.

The November 22 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Brenda Gawluk near Fosston.

