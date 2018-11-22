A bitter, lengthy divorce and a homemade bomb. How Guido Amsel cost a Winnipeg lawyer her hand

It’s been nearly three-and-half years since Guido Amsel was arrested after sending packages to his ex-wife and two Winnipeg law firms tied to his bitter, lengthy divorce battle.

On Wednesday, a Manitoba judge is set to give Amsel, 52, his sentence after he was found guilty on four charges of attempted murder and numerous other offences earlier this year. The Crown is seeking a life sentence while the defence has asked for a sentence between 20 and 25 years.

In the 1990s, Amsel and his then-wife Iris emigrated from Germany and moved to a town near Winnipeg, opening an auto body shop. Amsel was in charge of labour and fixing cars and Iris worked on the bookkeeping and finances.

The two separated in 2004, according to court documents. But the court battle continued for years after.

The couple initially split shares in the company — Guido Amsel later bought out his ex-wife — and he was ordered to pay $500 a month in child support (they had one son).

The divorce became bitter in 2010. Amsel accused his ex-wife of syphoning more than $3 million from the company into hidden bank accounts prior to the divorce being finalized.

Amsel changed lawyers several times, and Iris hired a Winnipeg lawyer to help with the divorce battle and a lawsuit, in which she claimed Amsel owed her $40,000 from the auto body shop.

The lawyer that represented Iris was Maria Mitousis, who lost her hand. Amsel sent her a disguised bomb and it detonated in the lawyer’s hands.

Three bombs arrive in the mail, one goes off

On July 3, 2015, Mitousis said she was supposed to have the day off but decided to pop by the law firm anyway. When she went into her office, she noticed a puffy, bubble-wrapped package on her desk that was addressed to her.

“I assumed it was personal,” Mitousis said, as she opened the package and found a small pouch holding a digital recorder and a handwritten note.

The note had an instruction telling her to play the tape, as it would help her with a case. It read: “Hi Maria push enter to start. Listen to the conversation and phone me. Will help your defence.”

She hesitated and pressed play.

The homemade bomb, which was hidden inside the voice recorder, then blew up.

“I remember the sound. It was like a firecracker. Pop. It felt like I was reeling for a moment,” she said. “I remember feeling off balance, feeling like I was underwater. I just remember feeling very dazed. I felt throbbing in my right hand.”

After the bomb went off, Mitousis said she didn’t realize the extent of her injuries and did not remember seeing any blood. But she did hear her colleagues scream, panic and call 911.

An officer who was the first to arrive on scene after the bomb went off said he found Mitousis sitting on the floor in front of her office, clutching her abdomen.

“There was a considerable amount of blood,” Const. Paul Barker said, adding that Mitousis had a serious injury to her throat and blood was running down her face.

She was rushed to the hospital and underwent a 10.5-hour surgery. She said she woke up the next morning and saw her arm was completely wrapped and she no longer had a right hand. She also had burns across neck, chest, stomach and feet.

Two other bombs sent by Amsel were found after that, but police were able to detonate them before anyone else was hurt.

The second bomb was found the following day at an auto repair shop where Amsel’s ex-wife, Iris, worked. The third bomb was found two days later at a law office where a lawyer who once represented Amsel used to work.

Amsel was arrested on July 4 and charged with attempted murder.

Amsel pleads not guilty, says he was set up

Amsel’s trial began in October 2017 and lasted nearly eight weeks.

He pled not guilty and testified during the trial that he was being set up by his ex-wife, police and his former lawyer, and that the evidence had been planted. He said he was the centre of an elaborate conspiracy theory.

Iris denied those allegations in court.

On May 17, 2018, a Manitoba Provincial Court judge found him guilty of four of five counts of attempted murder, including attempts made against his ex-wife Iris and her former lawyer Mitousis.

The first explosion happened in December 2013 at Amsel’s ex-wife Iris’s rural home in St. Clements.

“I’m satisfied, based on Mr. Amsel’s conspiratorial beliefs about those involved in his civil legal proceedings, that he had motive to harm them by sending explosive devices,” the judge said. “His motive was to punish them for their respective roles in the outcome.”

After his verdict was read, Amsel’s current wife sobbed and was consoled by friends around her.

Amsel, who was wearing a blue thin-striped suit, a white shirt and a red tie, said he “couldn’t believe it” as he was escorted out of the courtroom with his hands and feet in cuffs.

‘My recovery has been going really well’

Nearly year after the explosion, Mitousis talked with Global News about her recovery.

“I’m looking to get back to normal, whatever that means. I am hoping that by end of the summer things will be back to normal; it’s a new normal though, things are going to be a little different in my life,” she said.

“It is nice to be passed that initial recovery stage and doing more things that I like to do,” she said, adding she was excited to get back to work.

Mitousis said she was overwhelmed by the support she received during her recovery, which gave her the positive energy she needed to get her through the hard times.

“I work with great people and the work that we do is important, and it’s challenging in its own way. I don’t know how many people love their jobs … but I do love my job,” she said while smiling. “It’s what I do and who I am.”

