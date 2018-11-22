James Comey, Loretta Lynch subpoenaed by House Republicans

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte issued subpoenas for former FBI Director James B. Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch late Wednesday, demanding both answer questions about the Department of Justice’s actions during the 2016 presidential campaign.

READ MORE: Republicans to use final weeks of House majority to subpoena Comey, Lynch

Mr. Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican, issued the subpoenas to get their testimony on the record before Democrats take over the House in January. The Democrats are expected to terminate the GOP probe into whether anti-Trump bias within the ranks of the FBI and Justice Department influenced investigations related to the election.

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee is requesting private depositions from Mr. Comey on Dec. 3 and Ms. Lynch on Dec. 4, according to the subpoenas.

Both Comey and Lynch had indicated they would be willing to answer questions voluntarily, according to Democrat Jerrold Nadler, who is expected to take over as chairman of the panel next year.

WATCH: Trump calls James Comey the ‘worst FBI director’ in history, did U.S. a ‘favour’ in firing him

Mr. Comey, who had spurned recent committee requests to testify, confirmed Thursday on Twitter he received a subpoena. He said he will refuse to testify unless it is in a public hearing.

“Happy Thanksgiving. Got a subpoena from House Republicans. I’m still happy to sit in the light and answer all questions. But I will resist a ‘closed door’ thing because I’ve seen enough of their selective leaking and distortion. Let’s have a hearing and invite everyone to see,” Mr. Comey tweeted.

Ms. Lynch has not publicly confirmed if she’s received a subpoena.

READ MORE: Vote Democrat, says James Comey, ex-FBI head blamed for costing Hillary Clinton the election