Canada
November 22, 2018 9:09 am

Prime minister to address Calgary chamber Thursday

By Online journalist  Global News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with the Minister of Finance Bill Morneau following the fiscal economic update in the House of Commons, in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Calgary Thursday afternoon to address the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

He will make an affordable housing announcement in the morning before addressing business leaders at the chamber of commerce over the lunch hour.

There will also be an audience question and answer session with the prime minister at the meeting.

He will then meet with energy industry leaders and Mayor Naheed Nenshi later in the afternoon.

You can watch the prime minister’s speech live on our website at 1 p.m. MT.

With files from Global News’ Dominic Terry

