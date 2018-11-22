Prime minister to address Calgary chamber Thursday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Calgary Thursday afternoon to address the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

He will make an affordable housing announcement in the morning before addressing business leaders at the chamber of commerce over the lunch hour.

There will also be an audience question and answer session with the prime minister at the meeting.

He will then meet with energy industry leaders and Mayor Naheed Nenshi later in the afternoon.

