Bob Layton: The way we were

Living as we do every day with the pressures and uncertainty of everything from the postal service to the price of oil to employment and more, it is wonderful to have yet another festival to put your mind in another place and take away some of the stress.

Edmonton is famous for festivals and this year we have an extra one surrounded by events culminating with the Grey Cup.

As you wait to see the players hit the turf on Sunday, you’ve had the chance to go downtown and hit the tube slide or the bungee or the street ski or the zip line.

And look at all the entertainment.

One of the great things about festivals is the food you’ve never tasted before, something to excite your palate as we prepare for a Sunday dinner where we will feast on football.

Then, we’ve got the Christmas lights, and after that, we head into the winter festivals in January in a city that never stands still for very long.

There used to be a festival we filled the streets with five times about 30 years ago that I wish we could bring back. Although it happened in June, the main event happened on ice. And the prize there was also a cherished cup.

Here’s hoping Ken can make it happen.

