Former Edmonton Oilers player’s Stanley Cup ring stolen in Spruce Grove

One former Edmonton Oiler is hoping somebody comes forward with his Stanley Cup ring he said was stolen from right outside his home in Spruce Grove.

Norm Lacombe’s first full year with the Oilers was the 1987-88 season, in the midst of the Oilers dynasty. That year, the Oilers would go all the way to win their fourth Stanley Cup in five years.

To commemorate the championship, each player got a ring to wear, with their name, jersey number, the year, and four diamonds to symbolize the franchise’s fourth title.

Hey @BryceKelley my girlfriends dad's Stanley cup ring was stolen over the weekend I was wondering if you could help me get the word out? pic.twitter.com/h3CFnklmV0 — Dee Oh (@DericOlsonberg) May 28, 2018

However, Lacombe told Global News someone recently broke into his car and stole his ring and wallet.

Lacombe explains he took off the ring for a round of golf and left it in the car. The next day as he was heading out for groceries, he realized his wallet and his ring had been stolen.

“That makes me sick to my stomach,” he told Global News.

Lacombe is asking whoever took the ring to bring it back because it holds a lot of sentimental value for him.

“If you have it, bring it back somehow. If somebody sees it, I would appreciate it,” Lacombe said. “Certainly sentimental value and I’d like it back.”

He says the ring is very recognizable and includes both his name and his jersey number of 19.

Anyone with information about the ring is asked to call RCMP or the Edmonton Police Service.

WATCH: Almost $500,0000 in jewellery was stolen from a Toronto-area home, including a Stanley Cup ring and a World Series ring. One former Stanley Cup champion, whose ring was also stolen, says the thieves should give them back. Catherine McDonald reports. (Aired Tue, July 7, 2015)