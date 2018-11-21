Two men beaten in Kelowna break-in; police searching for two suspects

Two men needed medical help, including one who was found bleeding and wandering through traffic, following a violent break-in Tuesday morning in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood.

According to police, they started receiving emergency calls around 8:52 a.m., of a man with blood on his hands and face wandering into traffic along the 800 block of Leathead Road. Police say the man, said to be in his 50s, told them that two unknown suspects entered his home, where they physically restrained and assaulted him.

“A second resident, who had left the home for a short period of time, interrupted the violent break-in upon his return,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “He, too, was restrained and assaulted by the suspects, who fled the home with undisclosed items.”

Police say they are now searching for the two suspects, a man and a woman. The suspects were described as each wearing dark-coloured cargo pants and tactical boots.

“Police do not believe at this time that the incident was random in nature,” added O’Donaghey.

Both victims were medically assessed at the scene by emergency paramedics. The man in his 50s was transported to hospital by ambulance for further treatment of what police called non-life threatening injuries. The second man, in his 40s, was released by paramedics at the scene.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police or you have any information, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or leave a tip with CrimeStoppers.