Norfolk OPP warn of ‘dangerous’ vehicle surfing following complaint

Provincial police in Norfolk county are warning about the dangers of car surfing following a complaint.

Police say they received a complaint Wednesday from a person who observed a male riding on the roof of a pickup truck travelling westbound on Concession 2 in Townsend.

Police describe the pickup truck as a lifted Chevrolet pickup truck with dark tinted windows that was seen travelling over 80 km/h.

Youth surfs on roof of pickup truck at 80km/hr. #NorfolkOPP contacted by concerned motorist. #DriveSafe https://t.co/U8KfnMMiKT — OPP West (@OPP_WR) November 21, 2018

Vehicle surfing is an illegal stunt where people ride on the exterior of a moving vehicle as if they were surfing a wave.

Police say it poses “a grave danger” to safety and are asking parents to speak to their children about vehicle surfing before they decide to try it for themselves.

According to police, even at a low-speed, an impact can cause life-threatening injuries.