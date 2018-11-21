Health
Ottawa Public Health confirms E. coli infection in Ottawa linked to romaine lettuce

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

The Liberals said Wednesday they are investigating an E. coli outbreak in Romaine lettuce and advised people in Ontario and Quebec to avoid salads and salad mixes containing the type of lettuce.

Ottawa public health has confirmed that an E. coli infection reported in October is linked to the outbreak of the bacteria found in romaine lettuce in Ontario, Quebec and several states in the U.S.

According to OPH, the case is an adult male under the age of 65 that was reported on Oct. 26. Due to restrictions on revealing personal health information, the man can’t be identified but OPH confirms the patient did consume lettuce and the bacteria is linked to the current outbreak.

According to Health Canada, people who are infected with E. coli can have a wide range of symptoms. A small number of people don’t even get sick but are capable of spreading the infection to others.

In some cases, patients have only reported an upset stomach. Others can become seriously ill and must be hospitalized.

The following symptoms can appear up to 10 days after contact with the bacteria:

  • nausea
  • vomiting
  • headache
  • mild fever
  • severe stomach cramps
  • watery or bloody diarrhea

According to Health Canada, there are currently no treatments for an E. coli infection. Those who experience symptoms are encouraged to stay hydrated. If the infection persists or gets worse, it’s advised that the person head to the hospital.

