Durham Region sees more road fatalities, homicides in 2018 than last year

It has been a deadly year for Durham Region, as the number for homicides and collision-related deaths have surpassed those of 2017, Durham police say.

There have already been 10 homicides throughout the region in 2018, while last year’s total was nine.

READ MORE: Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Oshawa

The latest homicide officers are investigating is that of Oshawa, Ont., woman Kandis Fitzpatrick, whose body police have been trying to track down since she went missing a decade ago. Police have now charged 46-year-old Adam Strong with her murder, making her the region’s 10th homicide victim of the year.

As for the roads, police say that this year, 22 people have died in collisions, which is already more than last year’s total, 21.

READ MORE: Durham police looking for 2 men after photos taken of teen in Oshawa Centre bathroom

There have been three pedestrians struck on Durham’s roads in 2018, officers say, and 19 people died after being involved in road-related collisions. The latest case police have been investigating is that of 50-year-old Oshawa man Rick Lindsey, who passed away after a two-vehicle crash in Ajax, Ont., early Monday. Melanie St. Louis, who is from Ajax, faces impaired-driving charges in connection with the crash.