SIU clears Waterloo police of wrongdoing in man’s fall from window

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

The SIU announced Tuesday it has cleared Waterloo Regional Police officers of wrongdoing in connection with a situation on Oct. 7 which ended with a man jumping out a window.

Waterloo Police were called to a home near Driftwood and Highview drives at around 10 p.m. for a report of domestic violence.

After arriving, an officer was informed that there was a man inside the house with a knife.

The officer found the man at a second-floor window and spoke with him.

The officer lost sight of the man for a second before the man jumped through the window, suffering a fractured femur and stomach injuries while landing on the ground below.

“The evidence is clear that the man’s decision to jump out of his window — thereby causing his injury — had nothing to do with the police presence at the scene. Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident,” said Tony Loparco, director of the Special Investigations Unit, in a statement.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving Ontario police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

