SIU clears Waterloo police of wrongdoing in man’s fall from window

The SIU announced Tuesday it has cleared Waterloo Regional Police officers of wrongdoing in connection with a situation on Oct. 7 which ended with a man jumping out a window.

Waterloo Police were called to a home near Driftwood and Highview drives at around 10 p.m. for a report of domestic violence.

After arriving, an officer was informed that there was a man inside the house with a knife.

The officer found the man at a second-floor window and spoke with him.

The officer lost sight of the man for a second before the man jumped through the window, suffering a fractured femur and stomach injuries while landing on the ground below.

“The evidence is clear that the man’s decision to jump out of his window — thereby causing his injury — had nothing to do with the police presence at the scene. Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident,” said Tony Loparco, director of the Special Investigations Unit, in a statement.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving Ontario police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.