Pair crash cab into fence after car-jacking Winnipeg taxi driver, say police
Winnipeg police are looking for a pair of taxi passengers who allegedly robbed the driver and stole his vehicle.
The victim, a 21-year-old man, was driving two men in the Polson Avenue and Aikins Street area when one of the passengers took out a sharp object and demanded money.
Police said the man gave them cash and left the taxi, which the suspects then stole.
The stolen taxi was found abandoned later that night in a Cathedral Avenue alley, where it had crashed into a fence.
The first suspect is described as between 20-25 years old, around 5’5″, with a thin build.
The second suspect is described as 5’10”, also with a thin build.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
