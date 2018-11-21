Crime
November 21, 2018 2:32 pm

Pair crash cab into fence after car-jacking Winnipeg taxi driver, say police

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police are investigating a taxi theft in the St. John's area.

File / Global News
A A

Winnipeg police are looking for a pair of taxi passengers who allegedly robbed the driver and stole his vehicle.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was driving two men in the Polson Avenue and Aikins Street area when one of the passengers took out a sharp object and demanded money.

Police said the man gave them cash and left the taxi, which the suspects then stole.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Winnipeg police arrest two following suspected carjacking attempts on Sunday

The stolen taxi was found abandoned later that night in a Cathedral Avenue alley, where it had crashed into a fence.

The first suspect is described as between 20-25 years old, around 5’5″, with a thin build.

The second suspect is described as 5’10”, also with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

WATCH: Carjackings happening more often in Winnipeg

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Auto Theft
Carjacking
Crime
Taxi
taxi-jacking
Winnipeg police
winnipeg taxi

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News