November 21, 2018 12:41 pm
Updated: November 21, 2018 12:53 pm

Multi-vehicle crash closes part of the Linc

Two people have been injured after a mutli-vehicle crash on the Linc.

Two people have reportedly been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash that has closed part of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

The accident involving five vehicles happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday, causing the closure of the westbound lanes of the Linc between Mohawk Road and Garth Street.

Hamilton police closed the road for the a couple of hours for the investigation, but all lanes re-opened shortly before 1 p.m..
