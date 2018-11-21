Multi-vehicle crash closes part of the Linc

Two people have reportedly been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash that has closed part of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

The accident involving five vehicles happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday, causing the closure of the westbound lanes of the Linc between Mohawk Road and Garth Street.

Hamilton police closed the road for the a couple of hours for the investigation, but all lanes re-opened shortly before 1 p.m..

HPS is actively investigating a five-car collision on the Linc which occurred shortly before 9:00 am. All WB lanes between Garth and Mohawk Rd. W. will be closed for the next couple of hours. Please take an alternate route. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/gG7EYh6qfB — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 21, 2018