VPD renew call for help identifying suspect who pushed someone into traffic near PNE

Vancouver police are renewing a call for help identifying a suspect in a serious assault in July.

Police released a shocking dashcam video in July that showed a suspect shoving a 37-year-old Surrey man into traffic by the PNE.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on July 15, two men were leaving a concert at the PNE Amphitheatre and were walking on the north sidewalk of Hastings Street, near Windermere Street, when they stopped briefly to check on the well-being of a young woman who appeared to be intoxicated.

The woman said she was OK so the two men continued walking.

Police said the men were then confronted by an “agitated man” who had been walking behind the woman. The man allegedly ran toward the men and deliberately pushed one of them into traffic. The victim was struck by a white SUV that was travelling west on East Hastings.

The victim was run over and seriously injured.

The driver, unsure of what happened, pulled over and waited for police. Police said the driver was in no way at fault.

Vancouver police have not been able to arrest the suspect and are now asking for additional witnesses to come forward.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his mid-20s, who stands six feet tall with a heavy athletic build.

Anyone who may know him is asked to contact Vancouver police.

— With files from Amy Judd