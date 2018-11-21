Fog blanket covers parts of Saskatchewan

A fog advisory is in place Wednesday morning for parts of Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada said dense fog and very poor visibility is likely in regions under the advisory, which included Saskatoon and Regina.

The fog is expected to lift as the morning progresses, but may persist through the morning in the southwest corner of the province.

Freezing rain is also happening in some areas, but no watches or warnings have been issued.

The highway hotline is reporting highways in regions under the advisory have slippery sections.

Fog advisory for:

Regina

Saskatoon

Assiniboia – Gravelbourg – Coronach

Estevan – Weyburn – Radville – Milestone

Fort Qu’Appelle – Indian Head – Lumsden – Pilot Butte

Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin

Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw

Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik

Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore

Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake

The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg