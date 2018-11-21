Stampeders and Redblacks arrive in Edmonton ahead of CFL’s Grey Cup Final

The Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa Redblacks arrived in Alberta’s capital on Tuesday as they prepare for a showdown in the Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup championship game on Sunday.

The two teams faced each other in the Grey Cup two years ago when the Redblacks defeated the Stampeders 39-33 in Toronto.

The quarterback matchup is central to the 106th Grey Cup game in Edmonton this weekend.

Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell played in these teams’ last Grey Cup matchup but said he doesn’t see this one as a rematch.

“Don’t build it up to be redemption for the last two,” he told reporters Tuesday night, referencing the fact his team has lost two-straight Grey Cup finals. “(Lots of our) guys weren’t even here for those.

“[We only have] eight or 10 guys from that team, I don’t know how many they (Redblacks) still have from their team… two of the same competing logos but different game.”

Redblacks quarterback Trevor Harris was the backup for the team’s then-starting quarterback Henry Burris in the 2016 final. He said he is “fired up” to play in the final.

“I think it’s all about understanding it’s going to be a lot bigger deal on the outside part of things with the media and with the coverage and whatnot and so I need to realize that and let it have its place but also… understand it’s still the same game for myself, it’s the same way to prepare.”

Harris said he knows how good the Stampeders are and that his team has “got to be sharp” on Sunday.

